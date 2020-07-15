Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:39 PM

58 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Finding an apartment in Samsula-Spruce Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium... Read Guide >
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
31 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
202 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,137
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
43 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
18 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Last updated March 14 at 08:32 PM
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Georgetowne
336 Yorktowne Drive
336 Yorktowne Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
336 Yorktowne Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! This home features tile floors throughout, fresh paint and a wood burning fireplace.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
215 Avon St
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1543 sqft
Pet friendly, Pool home, Port Orange - Sparkling pool home. Approx 1,800 Sq ft (which includes the 2 car garage) Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1
656 Mount Olympous Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
This lovely 2 story townhouse is located in a safe and convenient family community with a community pool just around the corner; a playground across the street and a walking trail.

Last updated June 2 at 07:43 PM
1 Unit Available
3069 Neverland Drive
3069 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1662 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
3093 Neverland Drive
3093 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1662 sqft
Located in Coastal Woods Subdivision in New Smyrna Beach (Driving Directions: SR 44 east, left on Sugar Mill road, left on Pioneer Trail. 1st left into Coastal Woods.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
620 Brown Pelican Drive
620 Brown Pelican Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
This lovely, attached, single family home sits on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated community of Pelican Bay. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home includes a Florida room, wet bar for entertaining and a 1 car garage.

Last updated November 30 at 07:50 AM
1 Unit Available
3747 Gatewood Drive
3747 Gatewood Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1,064 sf home is located in Port Orange, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm
5460 Canna Court
5460 Canna Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2038 sqft
Maintenance free Living! Waterfront corner lot in the desirable community of Royal Palm. Lawn, pest control, mulch, cable TV, annual pressure washing and new paint is included through the HOA.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth Mobile Estates
5407 Rogers Ave
5407 Rogers Avenue, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Pet friendly mobile home In Port Orange - Modern 2008 mobile home near US1. No age restrictions. Small pet ok. Fenced patio and dog run. Storage shed. Vaulted ceilings. Dishwasher and inside washer and dryer included.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3021 Nova Scotia Way
3021 Nova Scotia Way, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
3021 Nova Scotia Way Available 08/03/20 New 2019 3/2/2 in Coastal Woods, one of New Smyrna's new, premier communities! - Brand New home in New community.
Results within 10 miles of Samsula-Spruce Creek
Last updated July 15 at 07:51 AM
35 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$858
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
13 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
864 sqft
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
145 Units Available
Daytona Gardens
Icon One Daytona
1820 Legends Ln, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1434 sqft
Select Lifestyle, Location and Luxury at one of our two distinctive, apartment collections in the heart of Daytona Beach.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
17 Units Available
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
15 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
9 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Finding an apartment in Samsula-Spruce Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

