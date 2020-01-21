Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 665 6TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
665 6TH AVENUE N
Last updated January 21 2020 at 4:00 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
665 6TH AVENUE N
665 6th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
665 6th Avenue North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three bedrooms and one bath with open kitchen. Fence in back yard washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 665 6TH AVENUE N have any available units?
665 6TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Safety Harbor, FL
.
What amenities does 665 6TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 665 6TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 665 6TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
665 6TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 6TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 665 6TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor
.
Does 665 6TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 665 6TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 665 6TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 665 6TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 6TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 665 6TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 665 6TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 665 6TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 665 6TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 6TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 665 6TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 665 6TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Safety Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Safety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 Bedrooms
Safety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Holiday, FL
North Sarasota, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Bee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FL
Progress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Keystone, FL
Bayshore Gardens, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Sun City Center, FL
West Lealman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg