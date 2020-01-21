All apartments in Safety Harbor
665 6TH AVENUE N
Last updated January 21 2020 at 4:00 AM

665 6TH AVENUE N

665 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

665 6th Avenue North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three bedrooms and one bath with open kitchen. Fence in back yard washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 6TH AVENUE N have any available units?
665 6TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 665 6TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 665 6TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 6TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
665 6TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 6TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 665 6TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 665 6TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 665 6TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 665 6TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 665 6TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 6TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 665 6TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 665 6TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 665 6TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 665 6TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 6TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 665 6TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 665 6TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
