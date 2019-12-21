All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 647 YORKSHIRE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
647 YORKSHIRE COURT
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

647 YORKSHIRE COURT

647 Yorkshire · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

647 Yorkshire, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Yorktown at Beacon Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fantastic Opportunity to live in Safety Harbor without the hassle of ownership! This ground floor unit offers front and back patios, with one open and the other screened. Sliders from inside the unit give access to both. Freshly painted with new carpet installed are great improvements. A tiled floor entry leads into the tiled kitchen with a wall of wood cabinets and abundant working space. A closet pantry and laundry closet are within the area for convenience. There is covered parking with an additional storage space. Nearby the community pool and the location within a cul de sac, make this unit a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 YORKSHIRE COURT have any available units?
647 YORKSHIRE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 647 YORKSHIRE COURT have?
Some of 647 YORKSHIRE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 YORKSHIRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
647 YORKSHIRE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 YORKSHIRE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 647 YORKSHIRE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 647 YORKSHIRE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 647 YORKSHIRE COURT offers parking.
Does 647 YORKSHIRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 647 YORKSHIRE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 YORKSHIRE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 647 YORKSHIRE COURT has a pool.
Does 647 YORKSHIRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 647 YORKSHIRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 647 YORKSHIRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 647 YORKSHIRE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 647 YORKSHIRE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 647 YORKSHIRE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg