647 YORKSHIRE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Fantastic Opportunity to live in Safety Harbor without the hassle of ownership! This ground floor unit offers front and back patios, with one open and the other screened. Sliders from inside the unit give access to both. Freshly painted with new carpet installed are great improvements. A tiled floor entry leads into the tiled kitchen with a wall of wood cabinets and abundant working space. A closet pantry and laundry closet are within the area for convenience. There is covered parking with an additional storage space. Nearby the community pool and the location within a cul de sac, make this unit a must see!