All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 640 12TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
640 12TH AVENUE N
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

640 12TH AVENUE N

640 12th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

640 12th Avenue North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED IN PRIME SAFETY HARBOR. HOME FEATURES A NEW KITCHEN, UPDATED BATHROOM, NEW FLOORING, FRESH PAINT IN AND OUT, NICE BACK YARD, LARGE UTILITY SHED AND MUCH MORE. HOME IS A MUST SEE WONT LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 12TH AVENUE N have any available units?
640 12TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 640 12TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 640 12TH AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 12TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
640 12TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 12TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 640 12TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 640 12TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 640 12TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 640 12TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 12TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 12TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 640 12TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 640 12TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 640 12TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 640 12TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 12TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 12TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 12TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg