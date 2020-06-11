All apartments in Safety Harbor
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:05 PM

640 11th Place North

640 11th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

640 11th Place North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 11th Place North have any available units?
640 11th Place North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
Is 640 11th Place North currently offering any rent specials?
640 11th Place North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 11th Place North pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 11th Place North is pet friendly.
Does 640 11th Place North offer parking?
No, 640 11th Place North does not offer parking.
Does 640 11th Place North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 11th Place North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 11th Place North have a pool?
Yes, 640 11th Place North has a pool.
Does 640 11th Place North have accessible units?
No, 640 11th Place North does not have accessible units.
Does 640 11th Place North have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 11th Place North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 11th Place North have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 11th Place North does not have units with air conditioning.

