This Multi-Family Home for rent is located at 635 3rd Avenue N, Safety Harbor, FL.! Large 2 Bed 1 Bath about 1200 plus sq feet! 400 sq foot screen porch! Wall to downtown safety Harbor,spa ! Brand new stanless appliances! All tile floors !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 635 3RD AVENUE N have any available units?
635 3RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 635 3RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 635 3RD AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 3RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
635 3RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.