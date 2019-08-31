All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 635 3RD AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
635 3RD AVENUE N
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

635 3RD AVENUE N

635 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

635 3rd Avenue North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
This Multi-Family Home for rent is located at 635 3rd Avenue N, Safety Harbor, FL.! Large 2 Bed 1 Bath about 1200 plus sq feet! 400 sq foot screen porch! Wall to downtown safety Harbor,spa ! Brand new stanless appliances! All tile floors !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 3RD AVENUE N have any available units?
635 3RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 635 3RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 635 3RD AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 3RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
635 3RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 3RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 635 3RD AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 635 3RD AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 635 3RD AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 635 3RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 3RD AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 3RD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 635 3RD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 635 3RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 635 3RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 635 3RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 3RD AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 635 3RD AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 3RD AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg