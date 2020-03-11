Rent Calculator
All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
632 FAIRMONT AVENUE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
632 FAIRMONT AVENUE
632 Fairmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
632 Fairmont Avenue, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Yorktown at Beacon Place
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location and ground floor quiet unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE have any available units?
632 FAIRMONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Safety Harbor, FL
.
Is 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
632 FAIRMONT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor
.
Does 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 FAIRMONT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
