Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
380 3rd St S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

380 3rd St S

380 3rd Street South · (727) 667-3122
Location

380 3rd Street South, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
HEART OF SAFETY HARBOR-NEWLY RENOVATED!!! - Property Id: 315451

This new fully renovated property can be found in Coastal Cottages, just a block away from the Old Tampa Bay waters for an incredible view! This property is one block from the Main Street Safety Harbor and is near several attractions like Jays Stadium, The Pinellas Trail, Honeymoon Island, Clearwater Beach, and Philippe Park.

Inside this cottage you will find a large, brand new, one bedroom/one bath with new kitchen appliances, and a new bathroom with tub/shower combo and double vanity sink.

THE OWNER PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES - water, sewer, heater, garbage, electric, cable, and internet are all included.

****There will be a Newley renovated heated pool competed before the end of September.****

This is the LAST 1-regular size-bedroom, 1 bath available. Call 727-667-3122 to schedule a viewing TODAY! This AMAZING opportunity WILL NOT LAST!

* Furnished options - Available
* Pet Friendly
* No Smoking
* Security Deposit + One Month's Rent
* Credit and Background check
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/380-3rd-st-s-safety-harbor-fl/315451
Property Id 315451

(RLNE5949149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 3rd St S have any available units?
380 3rd St S has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 380 3rd St S have?
Some of 380 3rd St S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 3rd St S currently offering any rent specials?
380 3rd St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 3rd St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 3rd St S is pet friendly.
Does 380 3rd St S offer parking?
No, 380 3rd St S does not offer parking.
Does 380 3rd St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 3rd St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 3rd St S have a pool?
Yes, 380 3rd St S has a pool.
Does 380 3rd St S have accessible units?
No, 380 3rd St S does not have accessible units.
Does 380 3rd St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 3rd St S has units with dishwashers.
Does 380 3rd St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 3rd St S does not have units with air conditioning.
