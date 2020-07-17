380 3rd St S

Amenities

This new fully renovated property can be found in Coastal Cottages, just a block away from the Old Tampa Bay waters for an incredible view! This property is one block from the Main Street Safety Harbor and is near several attractions like Jays Stadium, The Pinellas Trail, Honeymoon Island, Clearwater Beach, and Philippe Park.



Inside this cottage you will find a large, brand new, one bedroom/one bath with new kitchen appliances, and a new bathroom with tub/shower combo and double vanity sink.



THE OWNER PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES - water, sewer, heater, garbage, electric, cable, and internet are all included.



****There will be a Newley renovated heated pool competed before the end of September.****



This is the LAST 1-regular size-bedroom, 1 bath available. Call 727-667-3122 to schedule a viewing TODAY! This AMAZING opportunity WILL NOT LAST!



* Furnished options - Available

* Pet Friendly

* No Smoking

* Security Deposit + One Month's Rent

* Credit and Background check

