Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 3295 Mallard Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
3295 Mallard Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3295 Mallard Dr.
3295 Mallard Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
3295 Mallard Drive, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
North Bay Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c221b270fb ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3295 Mallard Dr. have any available units?
3295 Mallard Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Safety Harbor, FL
.
Is 3295 Mallard Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3295 Mallard Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3295 Mallard Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3295 Mallard Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor
.
Does 3295 Mallard Dr. offer parking?
No, 3295 Mallard Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3295 Mallard Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3295 Mallard Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3295 Mallard Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3295 Mallard Dr. has a pool.
Does 3295 Mallard Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3295 Mallard Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3295 Mallard Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3295 Mallard Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3295 Mallard Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3295 Mallard Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Safety Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Safety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 Bedrooms
Safety Harbor Apartments with Garage
Safety Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Holiday, FL
North Sarasota, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Bee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FL
Progress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Keystone, FL
Bayshore Gardens, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Sun City Center, FL
West Lealman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg