BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM POOL HOME LOCATED IN QUIET SAFETY HARBOR. HOME FEATURES TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING, NICE FLOOR PLAN. LARGE POOL. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE. WONT LAST LONG!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 160 CORAL DRIVE have any available units?
160 CORAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
Is 160 CORAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
160 CORAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.