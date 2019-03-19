All apartments in Safety Harbor
160 CORAL DRIVE
160 CORAL DRIVE

160 Coral Drive · No Longer Available
Safety Harbor
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Furnished Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

160 Coral Drive, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM POOL HOME LOCATED IN QUIET SAFETY HARBOR. HOME FEATURES TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING, NICE FLOOR PLAN. LARGE POOL. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE. WONT LAST LONG!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 CORAL DRIVE have any available units?
160 CORAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
Is 160 CORAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
160 CORAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 CORAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 160 CORAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 160 CORAL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 160 CORAL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 160 CORAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 CORAL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 CORAL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 160 CORAL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 160 CORAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 160 CORAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 160 CORAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 CORAL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 CORAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 CORAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
