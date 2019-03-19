All apartments in Safety Harbor
1251 MAIN STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1251 MAIN STREET

1251 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

1251 Main St, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Safety Harbor Efficiency Cottage, Centrally located , close to down town, bus & shopping. No pets, No smoking !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 MAIN STREET have any available units?
1251 MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
Is 1251 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1251 MAIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1251 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 1251 MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 1251 MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1251 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1251 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1251 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1251 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
