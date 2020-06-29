Rent Calculator
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
604 W SHELL POINT ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
604 W SHELL POINT ROAD
604 West Shell Point Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
604 West Shell Point Road, Ruskin, FL 33570
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2/1, 1/4 acre, Ruskin, Separate Garage, Very Private. Great House.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD have any available units?
604 W SHELL POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ruskin, FL
.
Is 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
604 W SHELL POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ruskin
.
Does 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD offers parking.
Does 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 W SHELL POINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
