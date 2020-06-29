327 Crichton Street

Amenities

walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities media room

SPACE, LOCATION and CONDITION - This open floor plan shares space with the Kitchen, Living Room and Large Breakfast area, all complemented with sliders and windows bringing in views of the pond along with plenty of natural light. The Office / Flex Room downstairs has a creative pass-thru to the Living Room provides great utility to host guests, act as a work space or even a play / gaming room. Walk upstairs to 3 full Bedrooms and a MASSIVE MASTER BEDROOM with DEEP walk-in closet. Laundry is located on the 2nd floor for convenience. Lawn care and pest control are included in the rental price. Location is also key, keeping national parks, hospitals, and theaters all under 5 miles away along with aquatic preserves under 8 miles. Access to I-75 just under 2.5 miles away. **Public records have this home with 5 bedrooms due to the room downstairs, which has an opening in one wall to the living room, and the large bonus room upstairs, which is not enclosed. School zones are Thompson Elementary School, Shields Middle School, Lennard High School



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5604573)