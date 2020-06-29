314 7th Ave NE 10

Amenities

Unit 10 Available 06/15/20 Quiet 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 205458



Apartment will be available on June 15th. We are now accepting applicants. CONTACT US FIRST BEFORE FILLING OUT ONLINE APPLICATION TO VERIFY APT IS AVAILABLE. APPLICATION IS NON REFUNDABLE.



Details:

Quiet 1 BR apartment in small complex ( Apt #10). Walking distance to stores. 5 minute drive to Amazon . Onsite management. Onsite laundry. Outdoor covered pavilion with picnic table. You pay your own electric. There is a $25 per person monthly charge for Water/Sewer and Trash Removal. 1 month Security + 1 month rent to move in.



There is a $300 Non-refundable pet fee if you have a pet. This goes towards a professional deep cleaning after you vacate the apt. There is a $45 application fee that includes credit, background, & eviction check. Negative credit history may result in denial or require higher deposit. Email is ok however if you are seriously interested in the apartment you should call. Must have verifiable employment history. We speak Spanish. Se Habla Espanol.

