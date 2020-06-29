All apartments in Ruskin
314 7th Ave NE 10

314 7th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

314 7th Ave NE, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 10 Available 06/15/20 Quiet 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 205458

Apartment will be available on June 15th. We are now accepting applicants. CONTACT US FIRST BEFORE FILLING OUT ONLINE APPLICATION TO VERIFY APT IS AVAILABLE. APPLICATION IS NON REFUNDABLE.

Details:
Quiet 1 BR apartment in small complex ( Apt #10). Walking distance to stores. 5 minute drive to Amazon . Onsite management. Onsite laundry. Outdoor covered pavilion with picnic table. You pay your own electric. There is a $25 per person monthly charge for Water/Sewer and Trash Removal. 1 month Security + 1 month rent to move in.

There is a $300 Non-refundable pet fee if you have a pet. This goes towards a professional deep cleaning after you vacate the apt. There is a $45 application fee that includes credit, background, & eviction check. Negative credit history may result in denial or require higher deposit. Email is ok however if you are seriously interested in the apartment you should call. Must have verifiable employment history. We speak Spanish. Se Habla Espanol.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205458
Property Id 205458

(RLNE5827842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 7th Ave NE 10 have any available units?
314 7th Ave NE 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 314 7th Ave NE 10 have?
Some of 314 7th Ave NE 10's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 7th Ave NE 10 currently offering any rent specials?
314 7th Ave NE 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 7th Ave NE 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 7th Ave NE 10 is pet friendly.
Does 314 7th Ave NE 10 offer parking?
No, 314 7th Ave NE 10 does not offer parking.
Does 314 7th Ave NE 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 7th Ave NE 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 7th Ave NE 10 have a pool?
No, 314 7th Ave NE 10 does not have a pool.
Does 314 7th Ave NE 10 have accessible units?
No, 314 7th Ave NE 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 314 7th Ave NE 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 7th Ave NE 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 7th Ave NE 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 7th Ave NE 10 does not have units with air conditioning.

