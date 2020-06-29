All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

314 7th Ave NE

314 7th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

314 7th Avenue Northeast, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Quiet 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 205458

If the ad is up the apartment is available. Please read the full advertisement. Many answers to your questions can be found right here.

Details:
Quiet 1 BR apartment in small complex ( Apt #7) w/ new appliances. Walking distance to stores. Close to Amazon . Onsite management. Onsite laundry. Outdoor covered pavilion with picnic table. You pay your own electric. 1 month Security + 1 month rent to move in.

$300 will be Non-refundable pet fee if you have a pet. This goes towards a professional deep cleaning after you vacate the apt. There is a $45 application fee that includes credit, background, & eviction check. Negative credit history will require 3 months minimum deposit. Email is ok however if you are seriously interested in the apartment you should call. Must have verifiable employment history. We speak Spanish. Se Habla Espanol.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205458
Property Id 205458

(RLNE5506094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

