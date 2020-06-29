314 7th Ave NE

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Quiet 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 205458



If the ad is up the apartment is available. Please read the full advertisement. Many answers to your questions can be found right here.



Details:

Quiet 1 BR apartment in small complex ( Apt #7) w/ new appliances. Walking distance to stores. Close to Amazon . Onsite management. Onsite laundry. Outdoor covered pavilion with picnic table. You pay your own electric. 1 month Security + 1 month rent to move in.



$300 will be Non-refundable pet fee if you have a pet. This goes towards a professional deep cleaning after you vacate the apt. There is a $45 application fee that includes credit, background, & eviction check. Negative credit history will require 3 months minimum deposit. Email is ok however if you are seriously interested in the apartment you should call. Must have verifiable employment history. We speak Spanish. Se Habla Espanol.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205458

