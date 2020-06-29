1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets game room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

You will fall in love with this gorgeous home in Ruskin’s Hawk’s Landing! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a loft and office mean there is plenty of room for the whole family! The home’s neutral color palette is perfect for any decorating style. Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by 18” ceramic tile running passed the homes office and into the open living room and kitchen. In the kitchen, a large center island, 42” cabinets and separate pantry provide ample storage and working space. Upstairs, plush carpeting flows throughout the loft and 4 bedrooms. The master suite is perfect for a king sized furniture and, through the en suite bath, an oversized walk-in closet is just waiting to be filled. The upstairs laundry, complete with washer and dryer, is conveniently centrally located. The home’s large loft would make the perfect media or game room and is the perfect place to unwind. Centrally located in the SouthShore area, Hawks Landing offers easy access to I-75 and sits just minutes from Hillsborough Community College’s Southshore Campus and Amazon’s Fulfillment Center.



No need for a mower as all landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Weeding, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance - that's $140/mo in included services!



Don’t miss the chance to call this beauty yours before someone else does. Call today to schedule a showing!