Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE

1918 Broad Winged Hawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
You will fall in love with this gorgeous home in Ruskin’s Hawk’s Landing! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a loft and office mean there is plenty of room for the whole family! The home’s neutral color palette is perfect for any decorating style. Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by 18” ceramic tile running passed the homes office and into the open living room and kitchen. In the kitchen, a large center island, 42” cabinets and separate pantry provide ample storage and working space. Upstairs, plush carpeting flows throughout the loft and 4 bedrooms. The master suite is perfect for a king sized furniture and, through the en suite bath, an oversized walk-in closet is just waiting to be filled. The upstairs laundry, complete with washer and dryer, is conveniently centrally located. The home’s large loft would make the perfect media or game room and is the perfect place to unwind. Centrally located in the SouthShore area, Hawks Landing offers easy access to I-75 and sits just minutes from Hillsborough Community College’s Southshore Campus and Amazon’s Fulfillment Center.

No need for a mower as all landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Weeding, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance - that's $140/mo in included services!

Don’t miss the chance to call this beauty yours before someone else does. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have any available units?
1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have?
Some of 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 BROAD WINGED HAWK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
