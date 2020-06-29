All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive

1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Life. Well Lived.
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,584 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants a

(RLNE4913487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive have any available units?
1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive have?
Some of 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive offers parking.
Does 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive has a pool.
Does 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1746 Broad Winged Hawk Drive has units with air conditioning.
