Ruskin, FL
1510 Delano Trent St
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

1510 Delano Trent St

1510 Delano Trent Street · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Delano Trent Street, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom Home - Available for Self Showing (Rently.com)!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

HOA approval needed for all tenants

(RLNE4960231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Delano Trent St have any available units?
1510 Delano Trent St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
Is 1510 Delano Trent St currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Delano Trent St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Delano Trent St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Delano Trent St is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Delano Trent St offer parking?
No, 1510 Delano Trent St does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Delano Trent St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Delano Trent St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Delano Trent St have a pool?
No, 1510 Delano Trent St does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Delano Trent St have accessible units?
No, 1510 Delano Trent St does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Delano Trent St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Delano Trent St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Delano Trent St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Delano Trent St does not have units with air conditioning.
