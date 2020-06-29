All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 1509 SW 7TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
1509 SW 7TH STREET
Last updated November 3 2019 at 8:52 AM

1509 SW 7TH STREET

1509 7th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1509 7th Street Southwest, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

on-site laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Home has four bedrooms with large lanai and laundry room. Yard is fenced and great area.The home was just painted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have any available units?
1509 SW 7TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have?
Some of 1509 SW 7TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 SW 7TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1509 SW 7TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 SW 7TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRuskin 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Ruskin Apartments with ParkingRuskin Dog Friendly Apartments
Ruskin Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa