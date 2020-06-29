Rent Calculator
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
1509 SW 7TH STREET
Last updated November 3 2019 at 8:52 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1509 SW 7TH STREET
1509 7th Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1509 7th Street Southwest, Ruskin, FL 33570
Amenities
on-site laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Home has four bedrooms with large lanai and laundry room. Yard is fenced and great area.The home was just painted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have any available units?
1509 SW 7TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ruskin, FL
.
What amenities does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have?
Some of 1509 SW 7TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1509 SW 7TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1509 SW 7TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 SW 7TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ruskin
.
Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 SW 7TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 SW 7TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
