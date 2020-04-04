All apartments in Ruskin
138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE

138 Cascade Bend Drive · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

138 Cascade Bend Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
Single family Lennar homes in Southshore/Ruskin! Gorgeous 2 story "Columbia" model 2389 sq ft, five bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with a loft and 2 car garage. Family room, dining area and open floor plan with extended ceramic tile throughout all main living spaces. PLUS the big master bedroom is downstairs and you'll love the huge master walk-in closet and dual sinks. Lots of space for a great price includes: all appliances...even the refrigerator/washer/dryer (GE Energy Star rated). Brand new everything... Located in Riverbend West this community has a great swimming pool, a fire pit area with a view of the pond, playground and a dog park. Great location to go downtown, the beaches, military base, Brandon, Tampa and even Disney World! First, Last and security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE have any available units?
138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE have?
Some of 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
