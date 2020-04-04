138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE

Amenities

Single family Lennar homes in Southshore/Ruskin! Gorgeous 2 story "Columbia" model 2389 sq ft, five bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with a loft and 2 car garage. Family room, dining area and open floor plan with extended ceramic tile throughout all main living spaces. PLUS the big master bedroom is downstairs and you'll love the huge master walk-in closet and dual sinks. Lots of space for a great price includes: all appliances...even the refrigerator/washer/dryer (GE Energy Star rated). Brand new everything... Located in Riverbend West this community has a great swimming pool, a fire pit area with a view of the pond, playground and a dog park. Great location to go downtown, the beaches, military base, Brandon, Tampa and even Disney World! First, Last and security deposit.