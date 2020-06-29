All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
1308 Casa Bonita Avenue
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:45 PM

1308 Casa Bonita Avenue

1308 Casa Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1308 Casa Bonita Avenue, Ruskin, FL 33570
Homes for Ruskin

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue have any available units?
1308 Casa Bonita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
Is 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Casa Bonita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue offer parking?
No, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue have a pool?
No, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRuskin 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Ruskin Apartments with ParkingRuskin Dog Friendly Apartments
Ruskin Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa