Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
1308 Casa Bonita Avenue
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:45 PM
1308 Casa Bonita Avenue
1308 Casa Bonita Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1308 Casa Bonita Avenue, Ruskin, FL 33570
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue have any available units?
1308 Casa Bonita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ruskin, FL
.
Is 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Casa Bonita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue offer parking?
No, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue have a pool?
No, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Casa Bonita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
