Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:47 PM

Verse at Royal Palm Beach

222 King Fisher Way · (561) 203-4695
Rent Special
APARTMENTS FROM $1475.00! -Take a tour today! We are open to the public! (on select units)
Location

222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 242 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 342 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 358 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verse at Royal Palm Beach.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
playground
bbq/grill
online portal
tennis court
parking
pool
gym
cc payments
e-payments
Located in Royal Palm Beach, FL, near Portosol, Verse at Royal Palm Beach offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes 12 miles west of West Palm Beach. For resort-style amenities and a relaxing environment, look no further than our pet-friendly community. Whether your day takes you to a shift at Palms West Hospital, to the teachers' lounge at Royal Palm Beach High, or to other nearby area employers, our prime location allows you to launch into your day with ease. Situated just over two miles from Highway 98, our community is close to the region and state's main thoroughfares. At the same time, our tranquil, suburban setting lets you feel like you are off the beaten path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Please call us for complete Parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Verse at Royal Palm Beach have any available units?
Verse at Royal Palm Beach has 14 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Verse at Royal Palm Beach have?
Some of Verse at Royal Palm Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verse at Royal Palm Beach currently offering any rent specials?
Verse at Royal Palm Beach is offering the following rent specials: APARTMENTS FROM $1475.00! -Take a tour today! We are open to the public! (on select units)
Is Verse at Royal Palm Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, Verse at Royal Palm Beach is pet friendly.
Does Verse at Royal Palm Beach offer parking?
Yes, Verse at Royal Palm Beach offers parking.
Does Verse at Royal Palm Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Verse at Royal Palm Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Verse at Royal Palm Beach have a pool?
Yes, Verse at Royal Palm Beach has a pool.
Does Verse at Royal Palm Beach have accessible units?
No, Verse at Royal Palm Beach does not have accessible units.
Does Verse at Royal Palm Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Verse at Royal Palm Beach has units with dishwashers.
Does Verse at Royal Palm Beach have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Verse at Royal Palm Beach has units with air conditioning.
