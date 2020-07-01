Amenities
Located in Royal Palm Beach, FL, near Portosol, Verse at Royal Palm Beach offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes 12 miles west of West Palm Beach. For resort-style amenities and a relaxing environment, look no further than our pet-friendly community. Whether your day takes you to a shift at Palms West Hospital, to the teachers' lounge at Royal Palm Beach High, or to other nearby area employers, our prime location allows you to launch into your day with ease. Situated just over two miles from Highway 98, our community is close to the region and state's main thoroughfares. At the same time, our tranquil, suburban setting lets you feel like you are off the beaten path.