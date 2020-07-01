Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park playground bbq/grill online portal tennis court parking pool gym cc payments e-payments

Located in Royal Palm Beach, FL, near Portosol, Verse at Royal Palm Beach offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes 12 miles west of West Palm Beach. For resort-style amenities and a relaxing environment, look no further than our pet-friendly community. Whether your day takes you to a shift at Palms West Hospital, to the teachers' lounge at Royal Palm Beach High, or to other nearby area employers, our prime location allows you to launch into your day with ease. Situated just over two miles from Highway 98, our community is close to the region and state's main thoroughfares. At the same time, our tranquil, suburban setting lets you feel like you are off the beaten path.