Home
/
Royal Palm Beach, FL
/
304 E Lakeview Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:40 PM

304 E Lakeview Drive

304 Lakeview Dr E · (203) 667-9771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 Lakeview Dr E, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300-4 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
**Beautiful second floor unit within walking distance to community pool. Condo features berber carpeting, all kitchen appliances, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and covered balcony. Central Air. Excellent location in Royal Palm Beach and centrally located to everything! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 7 days from HOA Approval Date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 E Lakeview Drive have any available units?
304 E Lakeview Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 E Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 304 E Lakeview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 E Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 E Lakeview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 E Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 E Lakeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Palm Beach.
Does 304 E Lakeview Drive offer parking?
No, 304 E Lakeview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 304 E Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 E Lakeview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 E Lakeview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 304 E Lakeview Drive has a pool.
Does 304 E Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 E Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 E Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 E Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 E Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 E Lakeview Drive has units with air conditioning.
