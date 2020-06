2881 Bellarosa Cir

Amenities

INCREDIBLE 3 BEDs+LOFT/3 BATHS/2CAR GARAGE/2 STORY HOME, ENJOY BEAUTIFUL NATURE OVER THE LAKE VIEW. HURRICANE CODE WINDOWS... NO CARPET. IN THE HEART OF PALM BEACH COUNTY NOT TO FAR FROM BEACH & CITY PLACE/DOWNTOWN. ELEGANT ENTRY, SECURITY ON SITE, AMAZING CLUBHOUSE, HEATED POOL & SPA, THE LATEST & THE BEST FITNESS CENTER, CHILDREN'S PLAY AREA W/WATER FEATURE, BILLIARD TABLE. ROYAL PALM BEACH ELEMENTARY, CRESTWOOD MIDDLE, ROYAL PALM BEACH HIGH SCHOOL. CHECK ADDENDUM FOR MORE DETAILS. THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED, 24H NOTICE WILL BE REQUIRED. PET ON PREMISES. AS PER CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE USE MASK WHEN VISiT THIS PROPERTY. https://www.royalpalmbeach.com/parksites