250 Crestwood Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

This beautiful end unit features 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a garage in a private gated, community, of Kensington,and its pet friendly. It Includes a relaxing covered balcony, A separate dining area that is just to the right of the open kitchen. The Formal suite has a walk in closet and large formal bath with roman tub. There is a washer & dryer inside the unit. The Kensington community features Playground, Biking/Jogging Area, Clubhouse, Community Room Exercise Room, Picnic Area, Pool Spa/Hot Tub, & Tennis Court. Near shopping centers ,Palms West hospital, and restaurants. Garbage and water included in the rent. Assoc requires min 620 credit score & income 3X's rent.