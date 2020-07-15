All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
250 Crestwood Circle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

250 Crestwood Circle

250 Crestwood Boulevard · (561) 312-4147
Location

250 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Crestwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful end unit features 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a garage in a private gated, community, of Kensington,and its pet friendly. It Includes a relaxing covered balcony, A separate dining area that is just to the right of the open kitchen. The Formal suite has a walk in closet and large formal bath with roman tub. There is a washer & dryer inside the unit. The Kensington community features Playground, Biking/Jogging Area, Clubhouse, Community Room Exercise Room, Picnic Area, Pool Spa/Hot Tub, & Tennis Court. Near shopping centers ,Palms West hospital, and restaurants. Garbage and water included in the rent. Assoc requires min 620 credit score & income 3X's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Crestwood Circle have any available units?
250 Crestwood Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 Crestwood Circle have?
Some of 250 Crestwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Crestwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
250 Crestwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Crestwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 Crestwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 250 Crestwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 250 Crestwood Circle offers parking.
Does 250 Crestwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Crestwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Crestwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 250 Crestwood Circle has a pool.
Does 250 Crestwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 250 Crestwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Crestwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Crestwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Crestwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Crestwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
