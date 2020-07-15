All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
2026 Shoma Drive

2026 Shoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2026 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
6 Shoma Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33414 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID: 2C-022 07/14: Luxury, modern gated townhome community with pool and clubhouse. Townhomes have patio, balcony and garage. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 14-Jul-20 / ID 3626060 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 Shoma Drive have any available units?
2026 Shoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Royal Palm Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2026 Shoma Drive have?
Some of 2026 Shoma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 Shoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2026 Shoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 Shoma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 Shoma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2026 Shoma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2026 Shoma Drive offers parking.
Does 2026 Shoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 Shoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 Shoma Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2026 Shoma Drive has a pool.
Does 2026 Shoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 2026 Shoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 Shoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 Shoma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2026 Shoma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2026 Shoma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
