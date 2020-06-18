Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
Find more places like 1309 Lakeview Drive E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Royal Palm Beach, FL
/
1309 Lakeview Drive E
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1309 Lakeview Drive E
1309 Lakeview Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Royal Palm Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1309 Lakeview Drive East, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 Lakeview Drive E have any available units?
1309 Lakeview Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Royal Palm Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 1309 Lakeview Drive E have?
Some of 1309 Lakeview Drive E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1309 Lakeview Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Lakeview Drive E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Lakeview Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Lakeview Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Royal Palm Beach
.
Does 1309 Lakeview Drive E offer parking?
No, 1309 Lakeview Drive E does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Lakeview Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Lakeview Drive E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Lakeview Drive E have a pool?
No, 1309 Lakeview Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Lakeview Drive E have accessible units?
No, 1309 Lakeview Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Lakeview Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Lakeview Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Lakeview Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Lakeview Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Similar Pages
Royal Palm Beach 1 Bedrooms
Royal Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
Royal Palm Beach Apartments with Gym
Royal Palm Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Royal Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Port St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Country Club, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Palm Springs, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Oakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FL
Wilton Manors, FL
Riviera Beach, FL
Lantana, FL
Stuart, FL
Parkland, FL
Palm Beach, FL
North Palm Beach, FL
Jensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Breakers West
Apartments Near Colleges
Atlantic Technical College
Broward College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College