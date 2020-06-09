All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:59 PM

10403 Carmen Lane

10403 Carmen Lane · (754) 210-2667
Location

10403 Carmen Lane, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1413 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10403 Carmen Lane have any available units?
10403 Carmen Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10403 Carmen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10403 Carmen Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10403 Carmen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10403 Carmen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10403 Carmen Lane offer parking?
No, 10403 Carmen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10403 Carmen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10403 Carmen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10403 Carmen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10403 Carmen Lane has a pool.
Does 10403 Carmen Lane have accessible units?
No, 10403 Carmen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10403 Carmen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10403 Carmen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10403 Carmen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10403 Carmen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
