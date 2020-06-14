All apartments in Rotonda
66 Boundary Blvd
66 Boundary Blvd

66 Boundary Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

66 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL 33947

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
1 bed / 1 bath second floor corner unit. Lots of natural light!

Great golf community with 2 large pools - 1 heated & 1 Olympic sized, sundecks, tennis courts, shuffle board courts, sauna, a community center, fishing dock, community picnic table and barbeque grill area, and more!

Rotonda West offers golf courses, a community park, picnic pavilion, playground, tennis courts, walking/biking trails, numerous golf courses just minutes away, and you're just a short 10-12 minute drive to Englewood Beach or Boca Grande!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

