Rotonda, FL
278 Mark Twain LN
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

278 Mark Twain LN

278 Mark Twain Lane · (813) 803-4610
Location

278 Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda, FL 33947
Pebble Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount. All applicants must have over 500 credit score. Must have valid SSN. Pets allowed, 2 pet max, no bully breeds, $250 non refundable pet fee per pet plus $25/month per pet in pet rent. Documented ESA's and Service animals OK. No housing vouchers of any kind accepted at this time. Move in costs depend on move in date and FICO credit score. >500 = denial. 500-579 = 1.5 month's rent security. 580+ = 1 month's rent security. All applicants must have over a 500 credit score, credit score is based off of the lowest applicants score. Non resident guarantors must make 5x the rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Mark Twain LN have any available units?
278 Mark Twain LN has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 278 Mark Twain LN currently offering any rent specials?
278 Mark Twain LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Mark Twain LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 278 Mark Twain LN is pet friendly.
Does 278 Mark Twain LN offer parking?
No, 278 Mark Twain LN does not offer parking.
Does 278 Mark Twain LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Mark Twain LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Mark Twain LN have a pool?
No, 278 Mark Twain LN does not have a pool.
Does 278 Mark Twain LN have accessible units?
No, 278 Mark Twain LN does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Mark Twain LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Mark Twain LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Mark Twain LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Mark Twain LN does not have units with air conditioning.
