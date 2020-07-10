Amenities

3862 LA FLOR DRIVE IN ASHWOOD LAKES, ROCKLEDGE - This spacious 3 BD/2 Full BA house features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, two large living room areas, carpet and ceiling fans throughout. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with appliances and electric range. The master bedroom has a shower and garden tub and walk-in closet, split bedroom plan design. A handy laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer. Access to screened back porch from the master bathroom and living room. Two car garage, lawn mowing included in rent. Showings on Wednesdays only 5 - 6 pm, by appointment only. Pet friendly, one small dog 20-30 lbs. and no cats.



Directions: Off Murrell just South of Barnes Blvd, East side of Murrell into Ashwood Lakes, first left once in community on the north side.



No Cats Allowed



