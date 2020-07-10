All apartments in Rockledge
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3862 La Flor Drive

3862 La Flor Drive · (321) 610-8022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3862 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL 32955
Ashwood Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3862 La Flor Drive · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3862 LA FLOR DRIVE IN ASHWOOD LAKES, ROCKLEDGE - This spacious 3 BD/2 Full BA house features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, two large living room areas, carpet and ceiling fans throughout. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with appliances and electric range. The master bedroom has a shower and garden tub and walk-in closet, split bedroom plan design. A handy laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer. Access to screened back porch from the master bathroom and living room. Two car garage, lawn mowing included in rent. Showings on Wednesdays only 5 - 6 pm, by appointment only. Pet friendly, one small dog 20-30 lbs. and no cats.

Directions: Off Murrell just South of Barnes Blvd, East side of Murrell into Ashwood Lakes, first left once in community on the north side.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4790818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3862 La Flor Drive have any available units?
3862 La Flor Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3862 La Flor Drive have?
Some of 3862 La Flor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3862 La Flor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3862 La Flor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3862 La Flor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3862 La Flor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3862 La Flor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3862 La Flor Drive offers parking.
Does 3862 La Flor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3862 La Flor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3862 La Flor Drive have a pool?
No, 3862 La Flor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3862 La Flor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3862 La Flor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3862 La Flor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3862 La Flor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3862 La Flor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3862 La Flor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
