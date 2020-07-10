All apartments in Rockledge
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

1515 Huntington Lane

1515 Huntington Lane · (321) 453-7224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 Huntington Lane, Rockledge, FL 32955

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 615 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
Regency Pines two bedroom two bath first floor unit. Roomy open floor plan with living room/dining room area. Light and bright kitchen with room for kitchen table and chairs. Master bedroom and bath. Master has sliders to screened porch. Screened porch overlooking common area and tennis courts. Owner will consider a small pet under 15lbs with pet deposit. Water, sewer, pest control, pool service, lawn service and trash included in rent. Well maintained community with community clubhouse, pool, shuffle board, tennis courts and pet walk area. One covered parking space. Close to the new Rockledge Community Hub, McLarty Park, shopping, churches, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Huntington Lane have any available units?
1515 Huntington Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1515 Huntington Lane have?
Some of 1515 Huntington Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Huntington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Huntington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Huntington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Huntington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Huntington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Huntington Lane offers parking.
Does 1515 Huntington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Huntington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Huntington Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1515 Huntington Lane has a pool.
Does 1515 Huntington Lane have accessible units?
No, 1515 Huntington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Huntington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Huntington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Huntington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Huntington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
