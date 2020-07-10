1515 Huntington Lane

Amenities

Regency Pines two bedroom two bath first floor unit. Roomy open floor plan with living room/dining room area. Light and bright kitchen with room for kitchen table and chairs. Master bedroom and bath. Master has sliders to screened porch. Screened porch overlooking common area and tennis courts. Owner will consider a small pet under 15lbs with pet deposit. Water, sewer, pest control, pool service, lawn service and trash included in rent. Well maintained community with community clubhouse, pool, shuffle board, tennis courts and pet walk area. One covered parking space. Close to the new Rockledge Community Hub, McLarty Park, shopping, churches, and more!