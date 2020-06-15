5510 N Ocean Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great opportunity to lease one of the very best views on the island on the pristine private north end of Singer Island adjacent to Macarthur State Beach Park. OPEN KITCHEN with quartz countertops showcasing VU. New furnishings, paint, TV's, bedding. master BR - k King size bed + Guest bedroom - Queen Size Bed. New couches and sofa bed in living room. Flat screen TV's all rooms. ''C'' stack in Tower 300 has the very best views on the island -truly panoramic and breathtaking. Impact Glass NE Corner Fantastic Views. Open concept w/intracoastal+ocean views, quartz countertops, white cabinets, Bosch appliances including induction cooktop. Available mid Aug 2020 - Mid Dec @ $3,000/month and available for 2020 WInter Season - JANUARY through APRIL 2021.