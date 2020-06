Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

This quaint three bedroom single family home features neutral tile throughout, washer and dryer hook-up, kitchen equipped with plenty of cabinets, new central AC system, new paint, tons of natural light and a large, fully fenced in and private back yard. Conveniently located in Riviera Beach, just north of downtown West Palm Beach, shopping, highways and more! Rapid approval process so bring your offers today!