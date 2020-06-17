All apartments in Riviera Beach
Find more places like 3249 Scarletta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riviera Beach, FL
/
3249 Scarletta Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:45 PM

3249 Scarletta Drive

3249 Scarletta Drive · (561) 292-5580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riviera Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3249 Scarletta Drive, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This beautiful townhouse is also FOR SALE!!!Welcome to your new place!!! Awesome waterfront living, easy living off 95 East, minutes to intracoastal/beach, PGA mall, PGA commons /golf resort. All updated fixtures, new tiles, carpet, Mrs. Clean lives here, ceiling fan in all bedrooms, living room, easy lifestyle for your primary or second home, ONE attached car garage/one parking space behind it and guest parking in front of the lake, balcony with a view of the lake, pool/clubhouse. Pet friendly, gated, wired for alarm, camera at front door, garden on the side and back area, accordion shutters, almost new AC, can't beat this deal. All the roads in the community and entrances just got paved beginning of February, 2020. Furniture is negotiable....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249 Scarletta Drive have any available units?
3249 Scarletta Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3249 Scarletta Drive have?
Some of 3249 Scarletta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249 Scarletta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3249 Scarletta Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 Scarletta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3249 Scarletta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3249 Scarletta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3249 Scarletta Drive does offer parking.
Does 3249 Scarletta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3249 Scarletta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 Scarletta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3249 Scarletta Drive has a pool.
Does 3249 Scarletta Drive have accessible units?
No, 3249 Scarletta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 Scarletta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3249 Scarletta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3249 Scarletta Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3249 Scarletta Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3249 Scarletta Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave
Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Similar Pages

Riviera Beach 1 BedroomsRiviera Beach 2 Bedrooms
Riviera Beach Apartments with BalconyRiviera Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Riviera Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity