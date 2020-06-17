3249 Scarletta Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking

This beautiful townhouse is also FOR SALE!!!Welcome to your new place!!! Awesome waterfront living, easy living off 95 East, minutes to intracoastal/beach, PGA mall, PGA commons /golf resort. All updated fixtures, new tiles, carpet, Mrs. Clean lives here, ceiling fan in all bedrooms, living room, easy lifestyle for your primary or second home, ONE attached car garage/one parking space behind it and guest parking in front of the lake, balcony with a view of the lake, pool/clubhouse. Pet friendly, gated, wired for alarm, camera at front door, garden on the side and back area, accordion shutters, almost new AC, can't beat this deal. All the roads in the community and entrances just got paved beginning of February, 2020. Furniture is negotiable....