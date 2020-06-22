2640 Lake Shore Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN GUILD INTERIORS with totally luxurious, high quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create a truly incredible Urban-Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has total privacy from all neighbors. Unit includes 3 spacious bedrooms (1 king, 1 queen, 1 queen sleep sofa), 3 baths, custom walk-in closets, 3 TV's with cable and internet service.

Lease rates for 2020 Off Season and High Season:

June 01 to Nov 30 2020 $5,000/mo (Min 60 days)

Dec 01 2020 to May 30 2021 $6,000/mo (Min 120 days)