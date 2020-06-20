Rent Calculator
1995 Freeport Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1995 Freeport Lane
1995 Freeport Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1995 Freeport Drive, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Townhouse, 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the most desirable community in West Palm Beach. Community offers: tennis court, pool and gym, 24 hour security guard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1995 Freeport Lane have any available units?
1995 Freeport Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riviera Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 1995 Freeport Lane have?
Some of 1995 Freeport Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1995 Freeport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Freeport Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Freeport Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1995 Freeport Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach
.
Does 1995 Freeport Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1995 Freeport Lane does offer parking.
Does 1995 Freeport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1995 Freeport Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Freeport Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1995 Freeport Lane has a pool.
Does 1995 Freeport Lane have accessible units?
No, 1995 Freeport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Freeport Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1995 Freeport Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1995 Freeport Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1995 Freeport Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
