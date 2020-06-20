All apartments in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach, FL
1995 Freeport Lane
1995 Freeport Lane

1995 Freeport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1995 Freeport Drive, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Townhouse, 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the most desirable community in West Palm Beach. Community offers: tennis court, pool and gym, 24 hour security guard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 Freeport Lane have any available units?
1995 Freeport Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riviera Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1995 Freeport Lane have?
Some of 1995 Freeport Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 Freeport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Freeport Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Freeport Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1995 Freeport Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 1995 Freeport Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1995 Freeport Lane does offer parking.
Does 1995 Freeport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1995 Freeport Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Freeport Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1995 Freeport Lane has a pool.
Does 1995 Freeport Lane have accessible units?
No, 1995 Freeport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Freeport Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1995 Freeport Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1995 Freeport Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1995 Freeport Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
