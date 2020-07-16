Rent Calculator
All apartments in Riviera Beach
Find more places like 1660 W 26th Street.
1660 W 26th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1660 W 26th Street
1660 West 26th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1660 West 26th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Pleasant Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
CONCRETE BLOCK HOME ON A QUIET STREET WITH LARGE YARD, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE OVEN, FRESHLY PAINTED AND TILED THROUGH OUT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1660 W 26th Street have any available units?
1660 W 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riviera Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 1660 W 26th Street have?
Some of 1660 W 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1660 W 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1660 W 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 W 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1660 W 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach
.
Does 1660 W 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1660 W 26th Street offers parking.
Does 1660 W 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 W 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 W 26th Street have a pool?
No, 1660 W 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1660 W 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 1660 W 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 W 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 W 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 W 26th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1660 W 26th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
