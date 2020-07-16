All apartments in Riviera Beach
Find more places like 1660 W 26th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riviera Beach, FL
/
1660 W 26th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1660 W 26th Street

1660 West 26th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riviera Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1660 West 26th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Pleasant Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
CONCRETE BLOCK HOME ON A QUIET STREET WITH LARGE YARD, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE OVEN, FRESHLY PAINTED AND TILED THROUGH OUT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 W 26th Street have any available units?
1660 W 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riviera Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1660 W 26th Street have?
Some of 1660 W 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 W 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1660 W 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 W 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1660 W 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 1660 W 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1660 W 26th Street offers parking.
Does 1660 W 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 W 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 W 26th Street have a pool?
No, 1660 W 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1660 W 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 1660 W 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 W 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 W 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 W 26th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1660 W 26th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave
Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Similar Pages

Riviera Beach 1 BedroomsRiviera Beach 2 Bedrooms
Riviera Beach Apartments with ParkingRiviera Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Riviera Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLJupiter Farms, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLNorth River Shores, FLHighland Beach, FLAtlantis, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLHypoluxo, FLBroadview Park, FLPort Salerno, FLRiver Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College