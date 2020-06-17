All apartments in Riviera Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17

1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard · (561) 814-5339
Location

1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Pleasant Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Riviera Beach, this quiet community offers onsite parking, plentiful on street parking and an onsite laundry facility. Blue Heron offers large newly renovated upgraded air conditioned units with new appliances included.. Waking distance to local Barracuda Bay Aquatic Center Complex. One of the highest rated schools is Suncoast Community High School, which has a rating of 9/10 and is 0.3 walking distance to Blue Heron. Suncoast Community High School has 1,523 children. Public schools in Riviera Beach are part of Palm Beach. Fau Lab Sch is nearby and is rated more highly than Palm Beach. Nearby St. Lucie scores lower, with a rating of 4. The population of Riviera Beach is 28,922. Palm Beach enrolls 645% of the population of Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach contains 10 primary and secondary schools.

Featuring an excellent location east of the Interstate 95, and with a bus stop on W. Blue Heron, residents are minutes away from West Palm Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 have any available units?
1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riviera Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 have?
Some of 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 currently offering any rent specials?
1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 pet-friendly?
No, 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 offer parking?
Yes, 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 does offer parking.
Does 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 have a pool?
No, 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 does not have a pool.
Does 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 have accessible units?
No, 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17 has units with air conditioning.
