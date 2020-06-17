1520 West Blue Heron Boulevard - Apt.17

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Riviera Beach, this quiet community offers onsite parking, plentiful on street parking and an onsite laundry facility. Blue Heron offers large newly renovated upgraded air conditioned units with new appliances included.. Waking distance to local Barracuda Bay Aquatic Center Complex. One of the highest rated schools is Suncoast Community High School, which has a rating of 9/10 and is 0.3 walking distance to Blue Heron. Suncoast Community High School has 1,523 children. Public schools in Riviera Beach are part of Palm Beach. Fau Lab Sch is nearby and is rated more highly than Palm Beach. Nearby St. Lucie scores lower, with a rating of 4. The population of Riviera Beach is 28,922. Palm Beach enrolls 645% of the population of Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach contains 10 primary and secondary schools.



Featuring an excellent location east of the Interstate 95, and with a bus stop on W. Blue Heron, residents are minutes away from West Palm Beach.