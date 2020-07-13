All apartments in Riverview
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

The Retreat at Crosstown

Open Now until 6pm
10301 Marsh Harbor Way · (813) 336-3530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3008 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,072

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 2601 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Unit 1904 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 · Avail. now

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 1008 · Avail. now

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 1703 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at Crosstown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
fire pit
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
package receiving
parking
gym
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Retreat at Crosstown is your premier destination for deluxe apartment living! Boasting a desirable location near Tampa and Brandon, our Riverview apartments strive to offer you the carefree lifestyle you deserve. To achieve this, we’ve prepared a host of luxury amenities and a selection of spacious floor plans with gorgeous interiors. Indulge in the ultimate modern living experience together with your furry companion – we welcome pets, too.

From the first moment you arrive on our premises, you’ll feel right at home. Combining style with functionality, you get to benefit from a stainless-steel appliance package that includes a microwave, with granite countertops, designer-inspired kitchen tile backsplashes, and a full-size W/D set available, too. Your one or two-bedroom home also features hardwood-inspired flooring, distinct vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and 2” wood-like blinds, all meant to add up to a dream home for you. Reading a magazine or your favorite book is even more

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Starting at $100 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: Reservation Fee $200 due at time of application
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25/month, Pest control $3.50/month. Reservation fee $200.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for 1 pet, $350 for 2 pets
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply
Parking Details: 2 unreserved surface parking spaces: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Retreat at Crosstown have any available units?
The Retreat at Crosstown has 12 units available starting at $1,072 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does The Retreat at Crosstown have?
Some of The Retreat at Crosstown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at Crosstown currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at Crosstown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at Crosstown pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at Crosstown is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at Crosstown offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at Crosstown offers parking.
Does The Retreat at Crosstown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Retreat at Crosstown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at Crosstown have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at Crosstown has a pool.
Does The Retreat at Crosstown have accessible units?
No, The Retreat at Crosstown does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat at Crosstown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat at Crosstown has units with dishwashers.

