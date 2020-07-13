The Retreat at Crosstown.

Amenities
Retreat at Crosstown is your premier destination for deluxe apartment living! Boasting a desirable location near Tampa and Brandon, our Riverview apartments strive to offer you the carefree lifestyle you deserve. To achieve this, we’ve prepared a host of luxury amenities and a selection of spacious floor plans with gorgeous interiors. Indulge in the ultimate modern living experience together with your furry companion – we welcome pets, too.
From the first moment you arrive on our premises, you’ll feel right at home. Combining style with functionality, you get to benefit from a stainless-steel appliance package that includes a microwave, with granite countertops, designer-inspired kitchen tile backsplashes, and a full-size W/D set available, too. Your one or two-bedroom home also features hardwood-inspired flooring, distinct vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and 2” wood-like blinds, all meant to add up to a dream home for you. Reading a magazine or your favorite book is even more