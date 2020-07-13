The Retreat at Crosstown.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center fire pit game room pool pool table bbq/grill package receiving parking gym cc payments dog park e-payments internet access online portal

Retreat at Crosstown is your premier destination for deluxe apartment living! Boasting a desirable location near Tampa and Brandon, our Riverview apartments strive to offer you the carefree lifestyle you deserve. To achieve this, we’ve prepared a host of luxury amenities and a selection of spacious floor plans with gorgeous interiors. Indulge in the ultimate modern living experience together with your furry companion – we welcome pets, too.



From the first moment you arrive on our premises, you’ll feel right at home. Combining style with functionality, you get to benefit from a stainless-steel appliance package that includes a microwave, with granite countertops, designer-inspired kitchen tile backsplashes, and a full-size W/D set available, too. Your one or two-bedroom home also features hardwood-inspired flooring, distinct vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and 2” wood-like blinds, all meant to add up to a dream home for you. Reading a magazine or your favorite book is even more