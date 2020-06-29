Rent Calculator
9619 LAKEDALE WAY
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:37 AM
9619 LAKEDALE WAY
9619 Lakedale Way
·
No Longer Available
9619 Lakedale Way, Riverview, FL 33578
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Rent this large freshly painted all tile 1st floor condo with stainless appliances! Water included!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9619 LAKEDALE WAY have any available units?
9619 LAKEDALE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverview, FL
.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverview Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9619 LAKEDALE WAY have?
Some of 9619 LAKEDALE WAY's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9619 LAKEDALE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9619 LAKEDALE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9619 LAKEDALE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9619 LAKEDALE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverview
.
Does 9619 LAKEDALE WAY offer parking?
No, 9619 LAKEDALE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9619 LAKEDALE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9619 LAKEDALE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9619 LAKEDALE WAY have a pool?
No, 9619 LAKEDALE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9619 LAKEDALE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9619 LAKEDALE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9619 LAKEDALE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9619 LAKEDALE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
