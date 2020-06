Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity. This home is being fully renovated! Fresh new paint, stainless steel appliances, new wood laminate flooring throughout, new lights, and fans!

This 3 bedroom/2 bath unit is on the second floor and close driving distance to 301/75/I4/Crosstown! This unit will not last long! Let's get you scheduled so you don't miss out on this great opportunity that is Pet Friendly!