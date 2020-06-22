All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
9420 Laurel Ledge Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

9420 Laurel Ledge Drive

9420 Laurel Ledge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9420 Laurel Ledge Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive have any available units?
9420 Laurel Ledge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9420 Laurel Ledge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive offer parking?
No, 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive have a pool?
No, 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9420 Laurel Ledge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa