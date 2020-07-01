All apartments in Riverview
Last updated January 29 2020

7104 Bucks Ford Drive

Location

7104 Bucks Ford Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to this spectacular 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,833 sq. ft. home in Riverview, FL! Open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinets with breakfast bar. Spacious living room vaulted ceilings. Wonderful master retreat features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Secondary rooms with beautiful rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 Bucks Ford Drive have any available units?
7104 Bucks Ford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 7104 Bucks Ford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Bucks Ford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 Bucks Ford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7104 Bucks Ford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7104 Bucks Ford Drive offer parking?
No, 7104 Bucks Ford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7104 Bucks Ford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7104 Bucks Ford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 Bucks Ford Drive have a pool?
No, 7104 Bucks Ford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7104 Bucks Ford Drive have accessible units?
No, 7104 Bucks Ford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 Bucks Ford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7104 Bucks Ford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7104 Bucks Ford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7104 Bucks Ford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

