6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE

Amenities
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Tastefully upgraded home features 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home conveniently located in the Saint Charles Place Sub. This carpet
free living includes Living/dining with a sit at bar eating. Impeccable titles and laminate flooring throughout the downstairs complimented
with laminate flooring throughout all three bedrooms situated upstairs. Close proximity to Winn Dixie , Publix, post office, and one of my
favorite; Flavaz Jamaican Resturant for your authentic Jamaica curry goat, fried fish and grandma sweet potatoes pudding.
Easy access to I-75 and Selmon Expressway.