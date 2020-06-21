6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Tastefully upgraded home features 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home conveniently located in the Saint Charles Place Sub. This carpet

free living includes Living/dining with a sit at bar eating. Impeccable titles and laminate flooring throughout the downstairs complimented

with laminate flooring throughout all three bedrooms situated upstairs. Close proximity to Winn Dixie , Publix, post office, and one of my

favorite; Flavaz Jamaican Resturant for your authentic Jamaica curry goat, fried fish and grandma sweet potatoes pudding.

Easy access to I-75 and Selmon Expressway.