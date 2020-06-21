All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:29 AM

6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE

6913 Marble Fawn Place · (732) 347-9806
Location

6913 Marble Fawn Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1477 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Tastefully upgraded home features 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home conveniently located in the Saint Charles Place Sub. This carpet
free living includes Living/dining with a sit at bar eating. Impeccable titles and laminate flooring throughout the downstairs complimented
with laminate flooring throughout all three bedrooms situated upstairs. Close proximity to Winn Dixie , Publix, post office, and one of my
favorite; Flavaz Jamaican Resturant for your authentic Jamaica curry goat, fried fish and grandma sweet potatoes pudding.
Easy access to I-75 and Selmon Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE have any available units?
6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE have?
Some of 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE offer parking?
No, 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE have a pool?
No, 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6913 MARBLE FAWN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
