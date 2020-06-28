All apartments in Riverview
6912 Jamestown Manor Drive
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:27 PM

6912 Jamestown Manor Drive

6912 Jamestown Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6912 Jamestown Manor Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive have any available units?
6912 Jamestown Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6912 Jamestown Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive offer parking?
No, 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive has a pool.
Does 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6912 Jamestown Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

