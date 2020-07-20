6769 WATERTON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a privacy fence. The interior features durable vinyl plank and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!