Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:37 PM

6758 WATERTON DRIVE

6758 Waterton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6758 Waterton Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6758 WATERTON DRIVE have any available units?
6758 WATERTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6758 WATERTON DRIVE have?
Some of 6758 WATERTON DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6758 WATERTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6758 WATERTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6758 WATERTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6758 WATERTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6758 WATERTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6758 WATERTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6758 WATERTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6758 WATERTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6758 WATERTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6758 WATERTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6758 WATERTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6758 WATERTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6758 WATERTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6758 WATERTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
