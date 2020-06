Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4/2 beautiful home in Bloomingdale Ridge. Home sits on large corner lot in cul-de-sac for very little traffic. Only 10 mins from Tampa & 5 mins from Bloomingdale & I75! Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Washer/dryer, lawn care & pest control all included. Pets ok with pet fee (no large aggressive breeds). 550+ credit score - all applications considered. Available 10/5 for move in!!!