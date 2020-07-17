All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM

6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE

6415 Cypressdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6415 Cypressdale Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
Available Now. WONDERFUL WATER VIEW 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms CORNER Unit in Villages of Bloomingdale ! Top Floor so no one above You. NO CARPET. Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Showcasing a DELIGHTFUL Kitchen with NICE Appliances and PLENTY of Cabinets. The LARGE Light & Bright Living Room is VERY PRACTICAL and will ACCOMMODATE Everyone PLUS the WATER VIEW Balcony is PERFECT for RELAXING after a Long Day. HEAVENLY Master Bedroom offers much needed PRIVACY, an AMPLE Walk-In Closet and a SUMPTUOUS master bathroom. The Guest Bedrooms are GREAT size and share a Bathroom. Washer and Dryer in Unit is an Added BONUS. One Assigned Parking Spot and PLENTY of Visitor Parking. This GATED Community offers a Community POOL, Playground, Gym, Clubhouse and is CONVENIENTLY located to EVERYTHING Tampa Bay has to offer, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, Beaches, Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium and the Interstate close by for an EASY commute to Downtown Tampa, Macdill AFB, St Pete, Apollo Beach. You will be very HAPPY here ! Due to COVID-19, the unit is being shown thru Virtual Tour Only. TOUR LINK : https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/T3250832

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE have any available units?
6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa