6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool guest parking

Available Now. WONDERFUL WATER VIEW 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms CORNER Unit in Villages of Bloomingdale ! Top Floor so no one above You. NO CARPET. Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Showcasing a DELIGHTFUL Kitchen with NICE Appliances and PLENTY of Cabinets. The LARGE Light & Bright Living Room is VERY PRACTICAL and will ACCOMMODATE Everyone PLUS the WATER VIEW Balcony is PERFECT for RELAXING after a Long Day. HEAVENLY Master Bedroom offers much needed PRIVACY, an AMPLE Walk-In Closet and a SUMPTUOUS master bathroom. The Guest Bedrooms are GREAT size and share a Bathroom. Washer and Dryer in Unit is an Added BONUS. One Assigned Parking Spot and PLENTY of Visitor Parking. This GATED Community offers a Community POOL, Playground, Gym, Clubhouse and is CONVENIENTLY located to EVERYTHING Tampa Bay has to offer, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, Beaches, Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium and the Interstate close by for an EASY commute to Downtown Tampa, Macdill AFB, St Pete, Apollo Beach. You will be very HAPPY here ! Due to COVID-19, the unit is being shown thru Virtual Tour Only. TOUR LINK : https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/T3250832